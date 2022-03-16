Toronto is getting a month of all you can eat wings

Toronto is getting all you can eat boneless wings for an entire month, and they'll come in a whopping 30 flavours.

St. Louis Bar & Grill is running the AYCE promo to celebrate 30 years of being open.

For $19.99, you can have your fill of wings in flavours that include chili lime, garlic park, Caribbean jerk, Buffalo ranch, General Tao and their top seller, a medium dry rub.

You get an order of 15 wings to start with, and can keep getting subsequent top-ups of five wings.

The AYCE event starts March 22, and will run until April 24. The chain hasn't held an event like this since 2020.

The promo is happening across the country in all 74 St. Louis locations in Canada. 64 of those locations are in Ontario, with 23 in the GTA and eight in downtown Toronto.

St. Louis Bar & Grill was founded in Toronto in 1992, and aside from their wings is also known for their ribs and fries.