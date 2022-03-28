Toronto just got the first Canadian location of a Korean corndog chain

A Korean corndog chain just opened their first ever Canadian location right here in Toronto, and they have all the cheesy, potato-y, inky goodness we've come to associate with the outrageous snack.

Myungrang just opened on Feb. 28, and celebrated with a buy one, get one event.

The brand claims it's the number one hot dog brand and a household name in Korea on its website, after having started out in just 2016 in a small market near Pusan National University.

They now have more than 650 locations around the world. The name translates to playful, cheerful and bright.

Crispy bread crumbs and rice flour are imported from Korea, corndogs are all made fresh to order and they have a range of signature seasonings and sauces, including cheese mustard and hot chili sauces.

Varieties of corndogs include the usual combination of hot dogs and either cheddar or mozzarella, and coatings of potato bits, plus a squid ink option.

You can get sets of multiple dogs, and they also serve tteokbokki. Dogs come in little boxes that are not only cute, they also help contain this typically messy snack.

Myungrang is now open at 199 College St. with hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.