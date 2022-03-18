Restaurants in popular Toronto neighbourhood eligible for $18,500 recovery grants

A handful of restaurants in one of Toronto's most popular wining and dining neighbourhoods could soon get a big boost in the form of $18,500 grants.

Restaurants in the West Queen West area are currently being invited by the BIA to apply for the grants.

West Queen West was actually one of five BIAs selected from around the world by the International Downtown Association to take part in the Backing International Small Restaurants program.

The grants are supposed to be "for critical business needs or projects and initiatives" according to an announcement from the BIA.

The program is intended to support independent restaurants owned by underrepresented individuals who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities, and women.

They're especially looking for restaurants with cultural significance that contribute to the community and personality of the neighbourhood, and to apply, restaurants have to tell the selection committee how they do this along with describing the restaurant's concept.

Restaurants should also be prepared to describe to the committee how the grant would help them recover and what they plan to use it for.

Restaurants, pubs, bars, cafes and venues with food service who are not part of a franchise with more than five locations, made less than $1 million in 2021 and currently operate in the West Queen West BIA qualify.

Applications have to be submitted by April 1. The Backing International Small Restaurants program is supported by American Express.