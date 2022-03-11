Toronto grocery store shut down by health inspectors

A store in Toronto for halal meat and groceries has been shut down by health inspectors this week for several infractions.

Overlea Halal Meat & Grocery was issued a closed notice on Mar. 9 due to six infractions.

Three of the infractions were crucial and one was significant.

The grocer was dinged for failing to protect food from contamination, failing to ensure food handlers refrain from conduct that could result in contimation, and ickiest of all, the premise being maintained in a manner permitting rodents.

The first two crucial infractions were given a notice to comply, and the business was issued a Summons and Health Hazard Order for the rodents.

The significant infraction was for failing to protect against pests.

The last time the grocer was inspected was a year ago on Mar. 12, 2021, when they received a pass.