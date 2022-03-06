There's a massive butter tart festival near Toronto this spring

The thought of a gooey butter tart is sure to make your mouth salivate and what better way to celebrate the quintessential Canadian baked treat than to throw a massive festival.

Get your hands on the delicious treat at Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival in Midland, with more than 200,000 tarts available for purchase.

The annual butter tart festival returns this June in downtown Midland, with 200 vendors at King Street, David Onley Park, and Harbourside Park.

On June 11, starting at 9:00 a.m. running until 5:00 p.m., the competition will see 200 different tarts competing for the title of best butter tart in Ontario.

With so many different vendors, it'll be so hard to pick your favourite.

Along with all the tarts, there will be food trucks and live music if you need a break from all the sweets.

If you can't wait to get your hands on butter tarts, there are a ton of places in Toronto that will satisfy your sweet tooth craving.