Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
butter tart festival ontario 2022

There's a massive butter tart festival near Toronto this spring

Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The thought of a gooey butter tart is sure to make your mouth salivate and what better way to celebrate the quintessential Canadian baked treat than to throw a massive festival.

Get your hands on the delicious treat at Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival in Midland, with more than 200,000 tarts available for purchase.

The annual butter tart festival returns this June in downtown Midland, with 200 vendors at King Street, David Onley Park, and Harbourside Park.

On June 11, starting at 9:00 a.m. running until 5:00 p.m., the competition will see 200 different tarts competing for the title of best butter tart in Ontario.

With so many different vendors, it'll be so hard to pick your favourite.

Along with all the tarts, there will be food trucks and live music if you need a break from all the sweets.

If you can't wait to get your hands on butter tarts, there are a ton of places in Toronto that will satisfy your sweet tooth craving.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

There's a massive butter tart festival near Toronto this spring

Toronto sushi joint permanently closing after nearly 20 years in business

Toronto restaurants to stop serving Moscow mules

There's a resocialization hour in Toronto to teach you how to interact with humans again

Toronto restaurants ditching takeout menus a sign things are getting back to normal

Toronto bar is dropping its Russian name and theme but not for the reason you think

Toronto cafe permanently closing to focus on growing family

Russian restaurant in Toronto forced to defend itself and stop serving products from Russia