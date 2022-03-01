Eat & Drink
10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto spiced up our February doldrums with hyderabad curry and chicken shawarma poutine. And though we lost a Jamaican patty icon just days before Patty Day, we also gained a new shop making their own cheesy stuffed versions. 

Here are new restaurants that opened in February. 

Rikki Tikki

What used to be Bonafide in Kensington is now a sit-down for all the Indian essentials like Dal Makhani, Lamb Rogan Josh and veggie thalis.

Crumbs Patties

After being a fixture near Yonge and Dundas, this patty shop has move west into a permanent location. Grab a handful of their cheesy loaded stuffed patties in Kensington Market.

FoodRama

Quick falafel plates, jerk chicken poutine and gourmet burger meals are all on the menu at this Middle Eastern counter at Yonge and Dundas.

Pizza Maru

This North York arrival is completely turning pizza on its head with a patented green tea dough and toppings like bulgogi. This Pizza Maru marks Toronto’s first location of the huge Korean chain. 

Bhojan Alley

Dundas West’s new Indian restaurant, from the same folks behind Tacorrito and Khao Hakka, is serving contemporary Indian eats and cocktails. Don’t miss the spiced basa fish.

Marquin

Stuffed Venezuelan patties have landed near Yonge and Eg. Get these melty, cheesy pocked filled with guava, bacon or stewed chicken.

Sushi Sama

This Montreal sushi chain just opened its first Toronto location on Avenue Road. Aside from the usual nigiri and maki, they’re also cooking up Tonkinese soup, fried rice and some Thai dishes.

Bao Is Life

The food hall that's home to Conspiracy Pizza and patty spot Phamilyeats has a new addition. This newest counter makes the essential Taiwanese duo of baos and popcorn chicken. 

Daigyo

Replacing Tsujiri at Yonge and Sheppard with essentially the exact same menu is this Japanese green tea-centric shop. Expect matcha lattes, matcha waffles and double fromage cheesecakes with, you guessed it, matcha.

Jumi Gozen Bar

The residential enclave of Forest Manor Road now has a takeout and dine-in spot for luxe torched sushi. 

