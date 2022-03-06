Toronto sushi joint permanently closing after nearly 20 years in business

A Toronto sushi restaurant that's been serving its neighbourhood for about 17 years now is quietly permanently closing.

News has been circulating amongst locals in the St. Clair West community that Nama Sushi would be closing, the staff informing people who asked verbally.

The restaurant is a classic sushi spot with a traditional atmosphere and basic but quality offerings. It opened in 2005 and has had a low-key profile with little to no internet presence.

Owner Shang Yun Kim tells blogTO that the restaurant is closing because he had a fall at home and broke his leg, and now wants to retire.

He says the restaurant space will turn into a spot for Vietnamese cuisine which should be opening in May.

The last day open for Nama Sushi will be Mar. 19.