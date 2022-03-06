Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nama sushi toronto

Toronto sushi joint permanently closing after nearly 20 years in business

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto sushi restaurant that's been serving its neighbourhood for about 17 years now is quietly permanently closing.

News has been circulating amongst locals in the St. Clair West community that Nama Sushi would be closing, the staff informing people who asked verbally.

The restaurant is a classic sushi spot with a traditional atmosphere and basic but quality offerings. It opened in 2005 and has had a low-key profile with little to no internet presence.

Owner Shang Yun Kim tells blogTO that the restaurant is closing because he had a fall at home and broke his leg, and now wants to retire.

He says the restaurant space will turn into a spot for Vietnamese cuisine which should be opening in May.

The last day open for Nama Sushi will be Mar. 19.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

There's a massive butter tart festival near Toronto this spring

Toronto sushi joint permanently closing after nearly 20 years in business

Toronto restaurants to stop serving Moscow mules

There's a resocialization hour in Toronto to teach you how to interact with humans again

Toronto restaurants ditching takeout menus a sign things are getting back to normal

Toronto bar is dropping its Russian name and theme but not for the reason you think

Toronto cafe permanently closing to focus on growing family

Russian restaurant in Toronto forced to defend itself and stop serving products from Russia