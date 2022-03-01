California restaurant chain known for giant pizzas opening first Toronto location

A California-based chain that's known for making the world's biggest pizza is opening their first Canadian locations right here in Toronto.

Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria is expanding into Ontario with locations in Toronto. They've made world records for the largest deliverable pizza with their giant Sicilian pie, which measures 54 by 54 inches.

According to Retail Insider, there are letters of intent for properties in Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga and at York University. The managing partner of the group bringing Big Mama's here has also been involved with Second Cup and Aroma Espresso Bar.

The pizzeria was originally opened in Los Angeles by a pair of brothers in 1992 while they were still in high school, and there are now 17 locations in Los Angeles County.

In addition to pizza, they also do sandwiches, salads, pasta and desserts. One of their other claims to fame is an "egg gondola pizza," kind of like an oval-shaped pide with a thick crust and lots of cheese, plus eggs on top.

California-style pizzas at the chain go way beyond pepperoni with options like BBQ shrimp, A-1 Angus steak, alfredo chicken, and "Mexican" and "Greek" pizzas.

The managing partner tells Retail Insider the first Canadian locations should be opening here in Ontario this summer.