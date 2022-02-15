Asian restaurant with over 600 locations in the United States just expanded to Toronto

Toronto is now home to a fast food chain that has over 600 locations in the United States so far.

Wow Bao is known for noodles, dumplings, bao and bowls, and is inspired by Asian street food. The Chicago-based brand was founded in 2003.

While their items are Asian classics, they also incorporate fusion elements with bao fillings like pizza, cheeseburger, BBQ Berskshire pork, Kung Pao chicken, and even chocolate or pumpkin.

You might also find options like spicy peanut noodles, dumpling noodle soup or Thai herb bone broth on the menu.

The brand just became available via ghost kitchens, so you can order it through major third party delivery apps.

"Wow Bao is a great product line for us to bring to more markets and more discerning consumers," says Ghost Kitchen Brands founder and CEO George Kottas.

Wow Bao is planning to expand even further into Canada into the future, with more locations projected to open in places like Alberta.