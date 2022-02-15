Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wow bao toronto

Asian restaurant with over 600 locations in the United States just expanded to Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is now home to a fast food chain that has over 600 locations in the United States so far.

Wow Bao is known for noodles, dumplings, bao and bowls, and is inspired by Asian street food. The Chicago-based brand was founded in 2003.

While their items are Asian classics, they also incorporate fusion elements with bao fillings like pizza, cheeseburger, BBQ Berskshire pork, Kung Pao chicken, and even chocolate or pumpkin.

You might also find options like spicy peanut noodles, dumpling noodle soup or Thai herb bone broth on the menu.

The brand just became available via ghost kitchens, so you can order it through major third party delivery apps.

"Wow Bao is a great product line for us to bring to more markets and more discerning consumers," says Ghost Kitchen Brands founder and CEO George Kottas.

Wow Bao is planning to expand even further into Canada into the future, with more locations projected to open in places like Alberta.

Lead photo by

Wow Bao

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

People in Canada are now boycotting David's Tea

7 things LCBO employees in Toronto wish you knew

Asian restaurant with over 600 locations in the United States just expanded to Toronto

Dairy Queen in Ontario apologizes after sign was posted supporting convoy

Toronto sushi joint permanently closing due to troubles with landlord

Toronto man delights restaurant staff with photo he took of them

Award-winning bakery cafe in Toronto closes due to restrictions

Toronto restaurant abruptly closes and is already becoming something else