Poutine is trending in Canada because of Putin and Ukraine

Poutine is suddenly trending in Canada right now as people mess up the name of Vladimir Putin, whether mistakenly or intentionally.

As intense news unfolds surrounding the situation between Russia and Ukraine, French reports are translating the name of Russia's president to "Poutine" and it's making people all kinds of confused.

Yes, that really is how his name is translated into French.

Today I learned that Putin in French is ‘Poutine’ and every time I hear his name I will now think of him as a potato covered in cheese curds and congealing gravy. https://t.co/VDYrHpG1nD — Schoolhouse Rock Alum, MBA-HM (@HouseOfMichele) February 24, 2022

Some of us are just learning about this for the first time today, leaving fans of Quebecois food scratching their heads.

I just can't stop laughing when people wrote poutine instead of putin....



I mean, I love poutine, not putin 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pz4HligLxv — bebe (@mbakindomie) February 24, 2022

Lovers of the dish with fries, cheese curds and gravy who aren't fans of Putin are clearing up their alliances on Twitter.

With Poutine trending I feel like I have to mention, Poutine is not the leader of the Russian Federation, it is fries with gravy and cheese. pic.twitter.com/rAobUCnINj — Lance Minshall (@LanceMinshall) February 24, 2022

Some people just want everyone to make sure they're aware of the difference between the dish and the politician.

Poutine is good.

Putin is bad.

The letters O and E have never been so important. pic.twitter.com/rbl3Z9UOvM — Change is now (@Do_good2020) February 24, 2022

The whole mixup is making the serious situation kind of awkwardly funny.

The French really want me to take this seriously and they be calling this man Vladimir POUTINE. I'm not scared, I'm hungry. pic.twitter.com/XfA2NUf2We — Cams (@camsramirezj) February 24, 2022

Others are also enjoying how imagining Putin as a giant pile of sloppy fries feels like it takes away from his image of power.

What the actual fuck is wrong with you? Homies are dying in Ukraine and you're calling Vlad "#poutine"???? Jesus Christ, how the human race has fallen. I /HATE/ Twitter. — Marissa (@_snake_queen) February 24, 2022

Some feel that all the jokes are offensive and disrespectful.

THE REASON “POUTINE” IS TRENDING IS BECAUSE THIS IS HOW PUTIN'S NAME IS SPELT IN FRENCH! Stop making jokes about it, it’s not the time. — Flo 🦋🦩🐝 (@Klaine8468) February 24, 2022

They're saying we shouldn't be making light of the concerning situation.

Never before has "Poutine" trending made me lose my appetite. #Tabarnak pic.twitter.com/jznfmf3sh7 — CreativeTweets (@CreativeTweets) February 24, 2022

Who could have predicted the mention of poutine would one day make Canadians sick to their stomachs?