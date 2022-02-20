Popular bubble tea cafe in Toronto launches new coworking space

A cafe chain in Toronto known for its bubble tea has launched a workspace and collaborative hub.

The Alley has a reputation for creating some of the prettiest bubble teas in the game, but they're taking things in a new direction with the launch of this coworking space.

The Alley Hub has individual working pods, a multifunctional printer, lounge areas and a collaboration room that can seat up to 10 people.

The collaboration room should soon be available to book for meetings. The Alley is also planning on offering "a series of workshops for a whole new brand experience" soon, according to a representative.

This isn't the only way The Alley is branching out in the new space.

Bubble tea is always a great accompaniment to a study or work session, but in this new space they'll now be offering a full brand new menu of coffee and light cafe fare.

In addition to typical espresso-based beverages like lattes and cappuccinos, there will also be specialty options like blueberry black tea coffee, peach coffee, brown sugar lattes and black sesame lattes. They'll also be offering a dalgona series with dalgona milk tea and dalgona matcha.

The new Alley Hub is located at 8750 Bayview Ave. in an old Starbucks location.