sushi sama toronto

Montreal sushi chain with 30 locations opens first Toronto restaurant

A Montreal sushi chain is opening their 30th restaurant here in Toronto, and it's their first location in the city.

Sushi Sama has tons of other locations in Quebec, and one other location so far in Ontario, in Stittsville near Ottawa.

Sushi Sama may be named for their sushi, but in addition to nigiri, maki and sashimi they also serve poke bowls, Tonkinese soup, Thai dishes, teriyaki, noodles and fried rice. They also do sushi made with rice paper and soya paper.

Prices are reasonable for a sushi joint with 12-piece plates of maki starting at $10.95.

Sushi Sama is currently in their soft opening phase, and is having their grand opening on Feb. 22.

Their first Toronto restaurant is located at 1763 Avenue Rd. 

"We want to focus on the first location first, and are willing to expand around the end of the year," Sushi Sama owner Henry Liu tells blogTO.

Lead photo by

Sushi Sama

