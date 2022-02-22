Splurge-worthy Toronto sushi restaurant is permanently closing and moving to Montreal

A high-end sushi restaurant that opened in 2020 has struggled through the last year of lockdowns, and has now announced it's shuttering here in Toronto permanently.

Sushi Nishinokaze took to Instagram to announce that it would be closing within the next few months.

"Though we have been only open for such a short time, we have met so many amazing people and made so many great memories," reads the announcement signed by Nishinokaze's chef, Vincent Gee.

"Just seeing guests enjoy my sushi and having a great time really got me through these times."

The sushi restaurant dealt in omakase offerings, a traditional Japanese chef's selection menu. Well-versed in ancient Edo sushi techniques, chef Gee's career spans two decades working in Japan and Canada.

"We will continue our journey at a new location," reads the announcement post.

The last service for Sushi Nishinokaze will be Apr. 30. But if you're looking to score a reservation, you're out of luck: the restaurant posted in the wee hours of the morning on Feb. 22 that they're officially all booked up.

However, the post again alludes to a new location, so there could still be hope when it comes to tasting chef Gee's food in the future. You just might not be able to do it here in Toronto.

"It will be in Montreal," Gee tells blogTO of the new location.

"It's just that we feel we have outgrown the space and needed something bigger. Toronto is a great city but I needed a change of scenery. Also, Montreal doesn't have anything like what we do so it would be a great opportunity to open there."