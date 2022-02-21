Beloved Toronto diner that shut down reopening in new location

Diner lovers in Toronto were saddenned when a particular greasy spoon shut its doors in October 2020, but now the people behind it are reopening in a new location.

Pete's Corner Grill owner John Poulakos is imminently opening a new restaurant called Canadiana Grill By the Lake.

He took over the space about two and a half weeks ago, and it's currently being renovated to get it into shape for service.

There have been some delays with the renovation due to difficulties getting materials because of supply chain issues.

The menu isn't set yet, but Poulakos tells blogTO it should be similar to the Pete's Corner Grill menu of classics like club sandwiches, fries, gravy and breakfast.

The new restaurant has only posted sparingly on new social pages, but people are already commenting on the few posts saying how excited they are.

"Looking forward to it guys. All the best," one person commented. "So excited to be able to see you all and support again," commented another.

"This is the best news I've gotten in 2022," said one person.

Canadiana Grill By the Lake is located at 2454 Lake Shore Blvd. W. and should be opening Mar. 7.