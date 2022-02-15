People in Canada are now boycotting David's Tea

People are now boycotting David's Tea in Canada thanks to the publicization of a donation to the trucker convoy by the founder's wife.

An image that appears to be a screenshot of a donation for $200 logged into a spreadsheet has been circulating widely.

The screenshot shows the donation was made by Emily Segal, an Ottawa therapist and the wife of David Segal, who founded David's Tea and Mad Radish.

The founder of David's Tea's wife is an Ottawa therapist who gave $200 to the occupation pic.twitter.com/cwVW5qYWQ8 — Jackie (@Jackie_Defund) February 15, 2022

"There is so much hopefulness and love in your movement, though it can be confusing to process a few upsetting and quite frankly scary flags," reads the box marked "donation comment."

"I greatly appreciate your continued emphasis on peace, unity, and freedom (which I extend to include religious freedom)."

The person who tweeted the screenshot has also posted screenshots of other donations made by public figures in a thread.

😡😡😡 I will no longer be a patron of David’s Tea. https://t.co/8FWQmy2KIv — Determined To Oust Kenney and the UCP (@LoisRobb1) February 15, 2022

This has resulted in a flurry of people saying they'll never support David's Tea again.

Damn. I buy lots of David's Tea. I won't any more. — Sandy🇨🇦 (@sanfranpearson) February 15, 2022

That includes a ton of people who have said they used to love the company and bought their tea all the time, but won't anymore.

If this is real, I will go to David’s tea and buy from them — UnacceptableFringeMinorityGal 🇨🇦 🇮🇶 (@m0rganalefay20) February 15, 2022

Of course, there are a few people chiming in too that this actually makes them want to support David's Tea more.

Please note that David Segal has not been affiliated with DAVIDsTEA since 2016. — DAVIDsTEA (@DAVIDsTEA) February 15, 2022

The official David's Tea account responded on social media that David Segal has not been involved with the company since 2016.

David Segal owned roughly 10% of David's Tea when last publicly reported in 2016. His cousin, Sarah Segal, is still CEO and his other cousin's wife Jane Silverstone Segal is still on the board. — Jackie (@Jackie_Defund) February 15, 2022

The person who originally tweeted the screenshot fired back that the Segal family still seems to be involved with the business.

Fun fact : He actually owns Mad Radish just saying — SK8 Wireless (@SK8Wireless) February 15, 2022

His Twitter bio still links to Mad Radish and Firebelly Tea, so those businesses actually might be more worthy of boycotting.

David's Tea is in hot water today. — Popcorn’s Scratch Pad 🐾 (@Popcorns_Views) February 15, 2022

Still, it's impossible to pass up some piping hot tea puns.

The cognitive dissonance to believe the blockades are about religious freedom while claiming to be "confused" about the "scary flags" flown at them.

So glad that most David's Tea shops have closed.

That she's a therapist in charge of people's well-being is truly worrying. https://t.co/TEw0uZu6sb — Sonia Rebelo (@MariaSinfonica) February 15, 2022

Those who are unhappy with the company may be pleased to learn it's been floundering since the beginning of lockdowns.