Rare whiskey bottle shaped like the CN Tower appears in popular TV series

Toronto viewers of The Book of Boba Fett may have noticed a familiar bottle of booze being served by the bartender in the sixth episode of the current season.

While it wasn't traditionally labeled, people instantly recognized the signature shape of a bottle of CN Tower whiskey on the bar.

Was that a CN Tower Whisky bottle in today's Book of Boba Fett episode?#BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/HJ1ZPrFmkR — Deefidicus (@Deefidicus) February 3, 2022

It's distinctive because of the way it's shaped like the tower (well, sort of). The whiskey was limited edition, first available in 1969, and is now a very rare collector's item.

In this week's episode of #BookofBobaFett the Weequay bartender is serving vintage CN Tower whiskey 😂 pic.twitter.com/yTjaZMzJtI — A$ap Brocky (@brockmclaughlin) February 4, 2022

The episode aired on Feb. 2, and people were quick to take to social media to speculate about the remarkable bottle.

@ryanarey CN Tower whiskey bottle from Toronto 1970’s Easter Egg! pic.twitter.com/tABP8dGgoS — Robert Exel (@robertexel) February 3, 2022

Suffice to say, many people with ties to Toronto who recognized the bottle were super excited to spot the easter egg.

Cool seeing a rare bottle of CN Tower Whiskey on the latest ep of Mando Fett. Every Canadian household had a bottle in the 70’s. pic.twitter.com/RPzbl90yJJ — Colin Cunningham (@Sgtzima) February 3, 2022

Lots of people from the area recognize it, as the souvenir was a ubiquitous items in 1970s households in Toronto.

Mandalorians only drink the finest CN Tower Whiskey. pic.twitter.com/MoV38HoNE4 — Bennett Slater (@BennettSlater) February 2, 2022

While the bottle might transport people who know what it is to a very real place on Earth, it's easy to see why it might have been selected as the basis for a prop with its space-age shape.

The new Book of Boba Fett episode this week on Disney Plus delivered incredibly! During one of the scenes I noticed a Bottle of CN Tower Canadian Whiskey that they used! Cool little details on top of an already phenomenal episode! @dave_filoni @TourCNTower #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/q7rHEg9IO2 — Lucas (@Deprived_Fan) February 2, 2022

The commemorative bottles, released to celebrate the construction of the CN Tower, were produced by McGuiness Distillers.