You can now get a chocolate flight with your beer tastings in Toronto

Toronto craft beer drinkers are probably familiar with flights, tastings of a sampling of beers. But have you ever had a beer flight that was expertly paired with chocolate?

If not, you can now experience the magic of the two coming together with limited time beer and chocolate flights.

Collective Arts is a craft beer brand born out of nearby Hamilton, with a new Toronto tap room that just opened between waves of lockdowns. They partnered up with local chocolate producer ChocoSol for the flights.

Four types of ChocoSol chocolate are paired with Collective Arts "Origins of Darkness" dark beers for the flight. The brewery promises the pairings should take you on a "rich journey."

The chocolates for the flight are ChocoSol's 65 per cent cacao Mon Cherry D'Amour, 65 per cent cacao Vanilla Sea Salt, 65 per cent cacao Coffee Crunch,⁠ and their 70 per cent cacao White & Red Cacao Jaguar Swirl.

The cherry chocolate is paired with a dark chocolate and pinot noir stout, the vanilla with a Black Forest Cake stout, the coffee crunch with a chocolate and pistachio cannoli stout, and the swirl is paired with a Speculoos and coffee stout.

"Our chocolate flights were born out of a passion for food and beer pairings. While people connect chocolate and wine - we find that beer can be just as romantic," Collective Arts Toronto general manager Ericka Rancourt tells blogTO.

"We wanted to work with Chocosol because they are a passion-based, local company (find them on St. Clair West) that develops their products with the same eye for creativity as we do for our beers."

The flights are only available for dine-in at the Toronto Collective Arts tap room, so if you're looking to level up your Valentine's offering of chocolate with a little beer, this is definitely where to head.