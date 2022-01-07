Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
low prices toronto

Toronto grocery stores are selling leftover holiday treats at ridiculously low prices

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The only thing better than Christmas-themed treats is getting them at ridiculously low discounted prices at grocery stores when the holidays are over.

If you've visited a Toronto grocery store this week you've likely seen unsold gingerbread houses for sale at rock bottom prices, or perhaps candy cane egg nog for just 25 cents.

The latter is on discount at the Loblaws at Leslie and Lake Shore. Apparently it was already heavily discounted to 44 cents last week but it just wasn't popular enough to sell out at that price.

In fact, one commenter on Facebook wrote what probably many of us are thinking when they chimed in "I don't understand why someone thought [candy cane egg nog] was a good idea."

Discounting food after a major holiday is common throughout the year. Halloween candy famously goes on major discounts after Oct. 31 and Valentine's Day treats of all sorts are suddenly a steal after Feb. 14.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto grocery stores are selling leftover holiday treats at ridiculously low prices

Toronto restaurants are completely shutting down and not even offering takeout

Founder of one of Ontario's original gourmet food trucks has died

Restaurant in Hamilton that violated lockdown rules files for bankruptcy

Indoor dining is open at some restaurants in Ontario but it would be an expensive meal

Toronto pizza joint with unique toppings has permanently closed its restaurant

The first Canadian location of the famous Carlo's Bakery is now open in Mississauga

You can fill anything with draft beer at this Toronto bar right now