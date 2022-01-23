Famous Indian restaurant from Montreal opens first Toronto location

An Indian restaurant from Montreal just broke into the Toronto scene with their first location here in the city.

SpiceBros is an Indian restaurant chain with seven locations in Quebec and a menu that goes way beyond your average naan and curry.

They do tandoori fried chicken sandwiches, butter chicken poutine, something called "Bro Bowls" ($15), and battered chicken kebabs.

"Frankie Rolls" ($10) are naan wraps that can be filled with protein options like saag paneer, masala chickpeas, fish, cauliflower, or chicken, then topped with various veggie and sauce options.

They also have items like mango lassi ($5) and curry cookies, and they've got hot sauces to adjust your spice level.

SpiceBros will actually even be launching three new products for the Toronto opening: chilli scorpion wings, Punjabi fried chicken and a fish filet "Ocean" burger.

SpiceBros opened in Toronto at 3353 Bloor St. W. near Bloor and Islington on Jan. 19, and they're planning on a grand opening for Jan. 29.

For the grand opening, the first 100 customers will get a free butter chicken poutine, and they're planning on offering discounted Bro Bowls for $10 and $1 mango lassi.

They'll also be giving out a $75 gift card for the best Instagram post of the day and a $100 gift card for best TikTok post of the day, so if you're an influencer type and love Indian food you might want to think about checking it out.

If this new Toronto location is a bit far for you (even if it's closer than Montreal), you can order delivery from them on all major apps. Also, SpiceBros is planning to open five more locations in Ontario over the next 16 months, so a new location could be popping up closer to you soon.