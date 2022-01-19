Ontario restaurants to return to indoor dining at 50 per cent capacity Jan. 31

Two weeks after Doug Ford hit the pause button and introduced a wave of new restrictions for Ontario, it appears the premier is preparing to bring the province out of the current modified version of Step 2 of the roadmap to reopen, allowing the return of indoor dining in restaurants in the coming weeks.

Citing multiple government sources, City and CP24 stated Wednesday afternoon that the Ontario government will announce that restaurants can reopen at 50 per cent capacity at the end of the month, with further details expected in an official announcement anticipated for Thursday.

The current restrictions were expected to remain in effect until Jan. 26 at the earliest, pending progress on the Omicron front. Sources now tell media outlets that restaurants will reopen on Jan. 31, with the lifting of other health restrictions to follow in February.

#BREAKING - Restaurants will reopen to in-person dining at 50% capacity starting on January 31, multiple sources tell CityNews 680. An announcement from the Premier is expected tomorrow. — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) January 19, 2022

The Ontario minister of health announced Wednesday that the province is now "starting to see glimmers of hope," teeing up the announcement now expected to bring about a return to in-person dining.