nam dae moon toronto

Famous bakery permanently closes Toronto location due to lockdown restrictions

A spot devoted to making rice cakes has announced that one of their Toronto locations has closed permanently and the other has closed until further notice.

Nam Dae Moon announced in an Instagram post that "the recent development within Ontario" was the cause of the closures.

They also wrote that they've been struggling with staffing issues for the past year.

The locations were part of a Korean rice cake chain that originated in China. Their rice cakes were baked and steamed in house, and were made using ingredients like banana and durian.

The North York location of Name Dae Moon at 19B Finch Ave. is the only remaining one open in Toronto.

A downtown location of the chain at 628 Yonge St. has suspended operations for now. The last day for Nam Dae Moon's Scarborough location at 4186 Finch Ave. was closed as of Jan. 8.

Conversely, in British Columbia they'll be opening their second Greater Vancouver location in Burnaby this month.

