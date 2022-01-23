Store known for its knives is permanently closing Toronto location

A Toronto store known for their savvy when it comes to selling knives will soon be permanently closing their doors.

The shop known simply as Knife specializes in Japanese knives, sharpening and pans.

They'll be saying goodbye to their Leslieville location where they've resided for two years within a matter of days.

"This decision wasn't due to restrictions, closures, rent increases or even COVID," reads a post on the Knife Instagram account.

"This decision was made with the intention of channeling our energy towards a new chapter in Knife, to regain some of that spark that is so needed these days and to remember that we're all in this together, and that we will all return stronger than ever."

They're saying the closure isn't a "goodbye" but a "see you later" that will give their small team an opportunity to rest and refocus on Knife for years to come.

The location of the business on Dundas West remains open.

The Leslieville location of Knife will have its last day on Jan. 23 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"We'd love to have you swing by, say goodbye, have a chat and argue about stainless vs. carbon one last time," reads the Knife Instagram post.