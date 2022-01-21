The owners of iconic Toronto pizza joint Bitondo open second location

Pizza joint Bitondo has been popular in Toronto for many decades, but what you might not know is that they recently opened a sibling restaurant.

Bitondo has long served people in the surrounding Little Italy area from its Clinton St. location. Now, people that aren't so close to the lively downtown neighbourhood can still enjoy pizza of the same calibre.

Pizzeria Lusso was opened in North York not too far from Glencairn station in April 2021 by Bitondo owners Vince and Leo Prezzano. They grew up in the GTA, and were often around that area as teenagers.

Bitondo social media manager Sabrina Younghusband tells blogTO they "noticed that the neighborhood needed a traditional pizzeria in midtown and wanted to bring their expertise there."

The menu at Bitondo has essentially stayed the same since the restaurant first opened, so the menu at Lusso will soon incorporate some other different options along with Bitondo favourites.

They're planning on adding items like chicken wings, fries and onion rings to the menu in a few weeks. If they're anywhere near as good at making fried food as they are at making pizza, we're all in for a treat.

Everyone loves the old school look of Bitondo, but Lusso's interior is newly renovated and has more of a modern "new rustic" feel. The name Lusso is supposed to reflect this slightly more upscale atmosphere and wider variety of food options.

However, if it's pizza, panzos, pasta and classic Italian sandwiches like veal and meatball you're looking for, you'll definitely find them here, and they'll be just like the items at the Little Italy restaurant.

The prices are just as low, too: sandwiches go for about 6 bucks, pastas including classic spaghetti and penne selling for around $6 to $7. Pizza slices are just $4.

"The customers that compare say it's pretty much the exact same quality of food and service as the downtown location, only now it's much closer and easier for people to visit if they live on the outskirts of the city," says Younghusband.

The people behind Bitondo also have one more location outside Toronto in Tottenham called Enzo's.