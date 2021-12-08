Toronto store permanently closes after tragic passing of its founder

Designer Virgil Abloh tragically passed away on Nov. 28, and the Toronto location of his Off White store has closed.

While other locations of the store have filled their windows with flowers in honour of the passing of Abloh, Toronto's storefront is empty with a for lease sign in the window.

There's also a small handwritten note taped to the window, reading: "Thank you for inspiring me. RIP VIRGIL - 1980."

Abloh was born in September 1980, and was a popular American streetwear designer. He was only age 41 at the time of his passing.

The Instagram account for the Toronto location of Off White posted an official statement on Nov. 28.

The Toronto storefront in Yorkville is now empty and up for lease with CBRE.