Toronto bar that closed after dispute with landlord has found a new home

A Toronto bar that's been around for over a decade has found a new home after closing for reasons disputed with the landlord.

Fill Station employees say the landlords wanted to kick them out to turn the space into a bar of their own, which the landlords denied at the time.

Regardless of how the past situation ended, the bar now officially has a new home.

Fill Station posted to social media saying they've taken over the building and business of Buster's at 1539 Kingston Rd., but fans of the old pub need not worry about what's happening to it or the staff.

"We will gently be combining two awesome bars into one," reads a social media post from Fill Station. "With current Buster's staff, as well as some of your favourites from the Fill."

They'll be carrying on the Fill tradition of $6.99 breakfast, which will be served in the new space until 4 p.m. every day.

The bars are opening in combination with the Fill for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 1.