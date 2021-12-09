A massive group of drunk Santas are taking over a Toronto bar this weekend

The winter holidays are just around the corner and that means it's time to start celebrating the return of everyone's favourite jolly old man.

Santarchy is back in Toronto this year with a group of Santas spreading some festive cheer all while drinking at the pub.

The annual event sees the city overrun with intoxicated Santas bringing holiday cheer and chaos through pubs and clubs in Toronto.

This year Santarchy will look a bit different. Instead of going to multiple bars throughout the night, the event will take place only at Imperial Bar for other Santas to drink and mingle with each other.

The group will then head over to Old City Hall to take some photos before making their way to the skating rink at Nathan Phillips Square for their yearly tradition of getting kicked off the ice.

After a few drunk shenanigans from the swarm of Santas, they'll be headed to an after-party hosted by event creator Mark Harrison. The only way to get into the party is by being at the bar and grabbing a wristband from Harrison or one of his elves.

If you want to join in on the drunk festive fun, grab your best Santa costume and head over to the Imperial Pub on Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.