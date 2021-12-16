Ontario is making it easier and cheaper to buy alcohol

While hard-hit sectors like the hospitality industry continue to struggle to recover from lockdowns, the Province of Ontario has just announced a new measure to make things a little easier for them.

A new spate of rules about the sale of liquor, released on Wednesday, include a huge cut to the wholesale prices that bars and restaurants pay to the LCBO, amounting to 20 per cent of savings to help them minimize costs during this difficult time.

Also, beer tax rates, which were due to increase again in just a few months, will be frozen to help bars and breweries.

Along with helping businesses, these two changes should also mean some savings for customers who are purchasing booze in-house or for pickup or delivery.

On the topic of pickup and delivery, another huge change in the new legal framework is the fact that licensed grocery stores will now be able to offer curbside pickup of beer and wine, giving customers more purchasing options.

Grocers will also be granted more flexibility to cross-promote their alcohol selection, which was previously limited.

The hours during which retailers can sell alcohol, which were temporarily extended last year in light of the pandemic, will also now permanently stay as 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., while the government vows to cut down on licensing and renewals processes for businesses that sell and serve liquor in the hopes that they can operate and hopefully increase profits without so much red tape.

The measures come a year and a half after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario reduced liquor price points for licensees, making drinks more affordable for bars, restaurants and imbibers.