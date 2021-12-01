10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a buzzy new banh mi restaurant and a takeout counter specializing in African BBQ. And if you’re wondering what replaced the King West bar that got busted for an illegal pandemic-time party, think shrimp cocktails and burlesque shows.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in November.

King West's Goldie had its liquor license stripped following its illegal soirée. Here to replace it is a restaurant and lounge with burlesque performances in the basement. Expect shaken cocktails and sexy dancers shimmying all night long.

The former Birria Balam pop-up space on Spadina is now another Matty Matheson project, this time in collaboration with his mentor chef Rang Nguyen. Squeeze into the space for $15 banh mi and pho.

Residents of the Aqualina condo now have a spot for plant-based burger combos right downstairs. Head to the waterfront for saucy burgers, coleslaw and takeout containers of loaded waffle fries.

Samosas, get your samosas at this new Leslieville arrival. They’re making eight different kinds of these crispy, thin-skinned snacks. Fillings include veggie, chicken, and lamb plus all the obligatory sauces.

Hogtown Vegan owners have reopened in their old Bloorcourt digs with a neon-infused snack bar concept. You get a daily crossword with your menu, which includes dishes like carbonara with seitan bacon and Daiya cheese flatbread.

This stylish restaurant opened just days ago in Bloorcourt. Chef Kwang, formerly of Actinolite, is serving up a five-course prix fixe menu of modern Korean dishes and a list of natural wines.

Street Eats Market’s space-themed Filipino food truck is now a full-fledged restaurant. Owners Faye and Chris are serving up hits like blue bunned-fried chicken sandwich at the new Hungry Moon—named by their daughter Luna—in Scarborough.

The Danforth just got a jazzy new restaurant with a stage downstairs by way of the trailblazers behind Club120. It’s the same good vibes as 120 Diner, meaning eats from chef Richard Henry, Sunday brunch and live performances from Mandy Goodhandy.

The Vaughan and Woodbridge go-to for African BBQ has landed in Kensington Market. What used to be DaanGo Pastry Lab is now one of downtown Toronto’s only plugs for jollof rice and beef suya.

After a few months of popping up around Kensington Market, this takoyaki stall has finally settled into its very own store on Baldwin Street. Get piping hot octopus balls and brisket baos made fresh in front of you.