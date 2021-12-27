Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
scarborough restaurants

The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Scarborough can feel like they're taking you on a trip around the world. Venture past downtown to this neighbourhood and you'll find recently opened restaurants with influences ranging from Egypt to Japan, the Caribbean and the Philippines. 

Here are some new restaurants in Scarborough you need to check out.

Choi

This restaurant on Silver Star Blvd. reinvents Vietnamese street food with a menu of tacos, skewers, noodle soup, hot pot, flan, fruit rolls and even mushroom tartare.

Scotchiees Caribbean

This Caribbean joint on Tapscott Rd. has an old school feel even though it just opened this year. Peruse their hot table for delights like jerk and fried chicken, fried fish, oxtail, curry goat and steak.

Katsupan

Find those katsu sandos (pounded, crispy breaded meat on fluffy bread) that are all the rage at this Midland Ave. destination. They also do veggie sandos and egg sandos, as well as togarashi fries.

Hungry Moon

What used to be a food truck and a dream has now transformed into this full-fledged restaurant with a space theme on Kingston Rd. Chow down on cosmic comfort food with Filipino flair here.

Aragoz

There's a new destination for Egyptian food in Toronto and it comes in the form of this restaurant on Kingston Rd. serving sandwiches, kabobs, kunafa and a special kind of Arab sausage called mombar.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Choi

Join the conversation Load comments

The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most

The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

7-Eleven permanently closes popular location in Toronto

10 bars that closed in Toronto this year

The top 5 new restaurants in North York

This new Toronto restaurant is perfecting the art of ugly pizza

The 40 bucket list food to try at Toronto's newest restaurants

5 famous international brands opening their first location in Toronto next year