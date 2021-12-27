The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

New restaurants in Scarborough can feel like they're taking you on a trip around the world. Venture past downtown to this neighbourhood and you'll find recently opened restaurants with influences ranging from Egypt to Japan, the Caribbean and the Philippines.

Here are some new restaurants in Scarborough you need to check out.

This restaurant on Silver Star Blvd. reinvents Vietnamese street food with a menu of tacos, skewers, noodle soup, hot pot, flan, fruit rolls and even mushroom tartare.

This Caribbean joint on Tapscott Rd. has an old school feel even though it just opened this year. Peruse their hot table for delights like jerk and fried chicken, fried fish, oxtail, curry goat and steak.

Find those katsu sandos (pounded, crispy breaded meat on fluffy bread) that are all the rage at this Midland Ave. destination. They also do veggie sandos and egg sandos, as well as togarashi fries.

What used to be a food truck and a dream has now transformed into this full-fledged restaurant with a space theme on Kingston Rd. Chow down on cosmic comfort food with Filipino flair here.

There's a new destination for Egyptian food in Toronto and it comes in the form of this restaurant on Kingston Rd. serving sandwiches, kabobs, kunafa and a special kind of Arab sausage called mombar.