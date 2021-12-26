Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
The top 5 new restaurants in North York

The top 5 new restaurants in North York

New restaurants in North York bring us a taste of overseas even if we can't actually go there. A Hong-Kong-style cafe, a place for Asian-style egg sandwiches and a one-of-a-kind marketplace have all opened up in the neighbourhood over the past year.

Here are some new restaurants in North York you need to check out.

Maeli Market

Grab great Taiwanese eats at this shop that also sells all kinds of non-edible Taiwanese products that you can't get at just any supermarket or boutique. Food includes options like stir fry beef vermicelli and spicy popcorn fish.

Vintage Hotpot

It wouldn't be North York without a great new hot pot restaurant opening, and this one is packed with vintage flair with retro-style decor and fun hot pot sets.

Pho Co Duong

Traditional Vietnamese classics like pho, banh mi and rolls all have a new home in this area at this recently opened restaurant. They also have fried chicken wings and wontons, as well as spicy bun bo hue noodle soup.

Good Luck Cafe

Loaded toasts and an Insta-worthy atmosphere are just a couple of the reasons to vist this Hong-Kong-style cafe. They also serve milk tea with a component shaped like a teddy bear.

Wonder Egg

Fluffy egg sandwiches that are all the rage right now can be found in this area at this quick and convenient spot. They're made with milk bread and given toppings like avocado.

Fareen Karim at Pho Co Duong

