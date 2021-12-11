Burrito and taco joint popular in Oshawa and Whitby just opened its first Toronto location

A Tex-Mex restaurant chain just opened their first ever location in Toronto after gaining popularity in Whitby and Oshawa.

Jimmy Guaco's serves burritos, tacos, quesadillas, chips and dip and their new deep-fried cheese poppers. They have their own signature homemade sauces, including habanero hot, chili maple, lemon tartar, cilantro lime and a "Jimmy G" jalapeno sauce.

"Mango salsa, corn and bean salsa are customer favourites in addition to more common pico de gallo," Franchise Starters managing director Alex Schulz tells blogTO.

"For this holiday season the brand is bringing back an old holiday special, the cranberry pear salsa."

All food is cooked on site, and they make their own guacamole in house every day using 90 avocados.

They just opened a Toronto location on Dec. 8, and at this point also have a Peterborough location.

"Response in the first day of operation in Toronto has been nothing short of phenomenal," says Schulz.

It's been a long time coming, as the popular fast food brand originally started out in 2010 in the Durham region, where they've been operating three locations.

They now have a brand development agreement with Franchise Starters Group Inc. and launched their franchise offering in 2021, and have already also opened a fourth location in Durham.

Now in the process of opening a fifth Durham location, Jimmy Guaco's now has plans to open another location outside the GTA, and is committed to opening 10 locations in York Region. Construction on two sites will begin within a month.

Toronto's first Jimmy Guaco's is now open at 820 Yonge St.

"The executive management team feels that this brand has the potential to exceed 200 units in Canada," says Schulz.

"The company is woman-led with Annette Zupancic as CEO. It's a goal of the team to have Ms. Zupancic be one of the few, if not the only, Canadian woman at the helm of a franchise system to surpass the elusive 100 franchise unit barrier."