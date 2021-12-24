Eat & Drink
jeff goldblum toronto

Jeff Goldblum surprises staff when he shows up to eat at Toronto restaurant

Jeff Goldblum gave a Toronto restaurant a surprise visit to have an elaborate holiday meal recently.

Engima Restaurant in Yorkville posted a photo of the eccentric actor known for his roles in Jurassic Park and The Fly around midnight as Dec. 23 turned into Christmas Eve.

The restaurant specializes in elaborate dishes and menus and definitely has decor fit for a celebrity.

Goldblum himself commented on the photo on Enigma's Instagram with a heart emoji and applause emojis.

He dined at the restaurant with his wife Emilie, a Canadian dancer who's originally from Etobicoke, so it's possible the pair may just be in her hometown for the holidays.

Enigma (true to its name) was tight-lipped about details of the couple's visit.

"They dined on our seasonal tasting menu which they both loved," a Enigma chef Quinton Bennett tells blogTO. "They are both great, humble and amazing souls."

Enigma serves eight-course seasonal tasting menus that start at $230 per person, and will be doing a splashy New Year's Eve dinner this year for $500 per person.

Enigma chef proprietor Quinton Bennett posted the same photo to his personal Instagram, calling Goldblum an "icon" and writing, "It was a true pleasure, and thanks for all the joyful memories you have given us through your craft."

