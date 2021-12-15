Eat & Drink
Posted 4 hours ago
in and out burger toronto

In-N-Out Burger is coming to Toronto

In-N-Out Burger is coming to Toronto and a lot sooner than you think. The famously popular burger chain which has long-teased opening a permanent location in Toronto will be arriving on Thursday Dec. 16 in the form of a pop-up at the Wheatsheaf Tavern.

According to In-N-Out's Kathleen Luppi, the chain's arrival in Toronto is part of its "ongoing efforts to promote and expand" the brand in countries beyond the United States.

The last time In-N-Out tried something similar here, a massive crowd showed up. That was back in 2014.

As usual, Thursday's pop-up will run for a limited time. Get there early if you want to get a taste. The pop-up runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 667 King St. West.

In N Out Burger

