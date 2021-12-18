Indian restaurant with locations around the world just opened its first in Toronto

An Indian restaurant in 22 different countries just opened their first location in Canada right here in Toronto.

Desi Mane is based in Chennai, India where the restaurant chain has 33 locations.

Their international presence includes restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates under the name Sangeetha Veg Restaurants.

Owned by the Sangeetha Group of restaurants, the brand has been around since 1985 and specializes in vegetarian South Indian food.

Their main offering is a whopping 37 varieites of dosa dishes which start at an affordable $6.99, and they also have a good selection of bhaji appetizers including plantain bhaji and chilli bhaji.

They do the usual plain dosa, masala dosa and cheese dosa, but also have options like chocolate dosa and spring roll dosa.

Other items on the menu include uthappam, idly, mini idly, and rava.

"Along with these, we also serve exciting items such as set dosa with vadacurry, chilli parotta, chilli gobi, MLA pesarattu," a Desi Mane spokesperson tells blogTO.

Their first location opened at 4445 Sheppard Ave. E. in Scarborough on Nov. 10. They're currently open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., but have plans to open a lunch buffet on the weekend.