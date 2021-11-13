Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
shrimp toronto

You can now get all you can eat shrimp and fries from a restaurant in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
With restaurants allowed to serve customers again, the return of all you can eat services is making a comeback in a big way.

Toronto restaurant chain The Captain's Boil, which has 10 locations across the GTA and several others spread across the country has announced that their popular all you can eat shrimp and fries promotion is back.

The only condition on the offer is that it's made alongside the purchase of a beverage, which considering the fact that both shrimp and fries can be loaded with salt seemed like a sure thing anyway.

The Captain's Boil is known to be one of the city's most unique dining experiences.

Tossing food, spices, and sauce all together in a bag before boiling the whole thing and serving it to customers on a soon to be messy table. A bib and plastic gloves are often provided as the meal usually results in sauce, shells, and saliva just about everywhere.

Needless to say, this isn't the sort of place you where your favourite outfit to.

While no price has been given on the AYCE offering yet, the details are expected to announced some timethis weekend before the festivities kick off on Monday.

