People concerned that bars and restaurants in Toronto not all checking for vaccine passports

As Toronto's vaccine passport moves confusingly ahead like so many other systems we've tried to put in place after coming out of lockdown, some people are concerned the passports aren't being checked by bars and restaurants.

Right now, in order to dine inside a restaurant in Toronto, you have to comply with Ontario's proof of vaccination system which requires both showing your ID and having a QR code scanned and approved.

But many in Toronto suggest the system is not working as intended.

Both restaurants I attended didn’t scan my QR code, but simply took a glancing look and said okay. — Emoco (@emoco) November 11, 2021

Various media reports and social media postings suggests that restaurants and bars are not always checking passports and scanning the QR codes.

Yes @ShangriLaTO didn't bother to check anyone's Vaccine Status or even ask if we had QR Codes & Identification to sit & have Cocktails in the Piano Lounge — Mark Candler (@MarkCandler) November 11, 2021

Others claim that restaurants are too lax with their checking and enforcement.

A restaurant at the Toronto Eaton Centre is one that's been called out for asking customers for contact tracing info and vaccine certificates but allegedly not bothering to check customer IDs or scan QR codes.

And it's not just restaurants in Toronto either. Some in Hamilton have been publicly slammed for not enforcing vaccine passports, and even playing fast and loose with mask rules.

Of course, it's not all on restaurants to ensure that the processes are being followed. Many have blamed customers for deliberately trying to evade checks.

We make a point of stopping everyone who comes in, but still so many people try to walk right in and sit down without waiting, and so many don’t have their IDs and proofs of vaccination ready. It’s frustrating and depressing. — Tom (@thomasjohnd) November 11, 2021

The concerns about enforcement have even prompted Mayor Tory to weigh-in on the issue. In a recent statement to the media, Tory dismissed the notion that there was a widespread issue, claiming that he's been checked for vax proof every time he goes out to eat.



You are the mayor, Your Worship — of course they’re going to follow the rules around you. pic.twitter.com/uPQYrX2XU8 — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) November 10, 2021

Based on firsthand accounts on social media it appears Tory's experience may not be representative of the general population.