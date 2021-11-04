Eat & Drink
muddy duck mississauga

Mississauga restaurant that's been a brunch favourite since 1978 is permanently closing

A Mississauga restaurant that's been around since 1978 has announced that it's permanently closing its doors.

Muddy Duck is a family-oriented restaurant serving comfort food like soups, sandwiches, schnitzel, souvlaki, pasta and all-you-can-eat breakfast.

They've been known for buffet options and as a great place for group functions.

There was also a giant duck outside that people loved to take photos with, and the dining room had a charmingly kistchy old school feel with hanging lamps, woven chairs and lots of indoor plants.

"We had the opportunity to serve so many families many up to three generations over the last 43 years," reads an email sent to customers, signed by owner Luis Orozco.

Muddy Duck will be closing their doors for good on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m.

Lead photo by

@hno0ody25

