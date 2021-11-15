10 home-based bakeries in Toronto you need to order from at least once

Home-based bakeries have popped up all over Toronto, and there are so many that are worth ordering from. Not just because you're supporting a fledgling baker realize their dreams, but also because they're just as good as many commercial bakeries.

Here are home-based bakeries in Toronto you need to check out.

It doesn't get more local than this project making Montreal-style bagels, especially seeing as they're named after a Toronto street. Get poppy, sesame, or even coconut bagels from them.

This home-based baker sells some of the city's most in-demand traditional Barese focaccia, made using potato dough and flour from Puglia. Order via DM by Friday for Sunday pickup. Other baked goods are sometimes available as well.

If you're looking to impress with a decorative loaf, order from this home bakery that sells loaves with special shapes, patterns and even bright rainbow colours.

Need the best celebration cake you've ever seen? Get one from this home-based bakery that decorates them with real plants and flowers and creates the most luscious frosting designs.

This home-based project has become the unofficial source of cheesecake-stuffed cookies in Toronto, and does other treats as well. Pecan pie bars, anyone?

Delivering every weekday with one day's notice, this home bakery bills itself as "cookie monster approved." Expect lots of chocolate chunks combined with options like sprinkles, sea salt or potato chips.

Not only does this micro-bakery make incredible challah, a portion of all sales are donated to a different charity every month, making it possible for you to support others by eating carbs.

Get delivery or pickup of homemade chewy cookies from this bakery. Flavours include Twix, O'Henry, Dunkaroos, s'mores, marshmallow and Lucky Charms.

DM this home bakery to order your dream cake complete with frills, bright whimsical colours, curly script, candy, real plants and flowers, and even cherries on top.

This home-based online Filipino food business is secretly where to get some of the city's best chocolate cake packed with 22 layers. They also come up with creations like cake donuts and cake jars.