Dill pickle nuggets are now available at Burger King and people have thoughts

Dill pickle chicken nuggets have just launched at Burger King restaurants in Toronto, and people have thoughts.

The fast food restaurant posted to their Canadian social media accounts on Nov. 22, saying, "we're in a pickle. and we like it," introducing the new dill pickle chicken nuggets. An eight-piece order costs $2.99.

we’re in a pickle. and we like it.🥒 NEW dill pickle chicken nuggets — Burger King Canada (@BurgerKingCAN) November 22, 2021

Opinions on the new product are definitely divided, people immediately replying to Burger King's tweet, "That looks horrible" and "this sounds delicious" (to which Burger King replied, "it is").

@BurgerKing when are you planning on dropping the dill pickle nuggets in the USA? to be more specific, Lafayette, IN? — madilyn (@Maddie_0612) November 23, 2021

People in the United States are already jealous that we're getting the special pickle nuggets.

saw burger king in canada is doing dill pickle chicken nuggets so whose taking a trip to the border w me — e-wife (@e_crybabby) November 22, 2021

One person is even considering a trip to the border to give them a try.

Burger King Dill Pickle chicken nuggets. These are….interesting pic.twitter.com/zHA93s5NPt — Jeff Brewer (@JeffBrewer1) November 23, 2021

Here in Canada, people are already trying them out with mixed results, one person calling them "interesting."

Shoutout to @BurgerKing for coming out with dill pickle nuggets



Tried them as a joke and woke up throwing up lmaoo lesson learned — Halloweenie Badussy (@Halloweenie5) November 23, 2021

Another suspects they may have unfortunately made them ill.

whoever made the dill pickle nuggets at burger king i just wanna talk.. somethings not right try again please — hayls (@haylea_oneil) November 22, 2021

Maybe the fine tuning of the recipe is just a bit off, as someone suggested "something's not right."

the dill pickle nuggets from burger king slaaapppp😭 — 𝓓𝓪𝓵. (@dallaswylie) November 22, 2021

However, a lot of people are also agreeing they "slaaapppp."

Oh yea burger king got something with them pickle flavoured nuggets — Leo Lotus (@22ndLust) November 23, 2021

Someone else said they really "got something."

burger king coming thru with the dill pickle chicken nuggets, are u dumb? I’m robbing their entire inventory — kamrie (@kamrieross) November 23, 2021

Another person was so enthusiastic they said they'd scarf the entire inventory.

I can’t believe burger king has dill pickle nuggets lol — Aquarius (@Mtlxo_) November 22, 2021

Others are still just dumbfounded at the news that dill pickle chicken nuggets are even a real thing now.

dreaming of dill pickle nuggets. thx @BurgerKing — asia (@asiawitt3nb3rg) November 23, 2021

Overall, a lot of people are just excited to try the new item and see what that pickle flavour is all about.