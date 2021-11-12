Toronto's newest pizza joint is already so popular it keeps selling out

Toronto is proving we still have an insatiable craving for Detroit-style pizza, as the newest joint serving it keeps selling out.

Big 3 Pizza is opens at noon every day and is supposed to close at 10 p.m., but they keep closing early because they're completely sold out.

They serve around a dozen kinds of Detroit-style pizza, as well as salads and desserts. Pizza prices start at $16 for plain cheese, and other pizzas have toppings like burrata, house fennel sausage and truffle ricotta.

You can also grab beers and radlers from them, and dipping sauce options include marinara, cheddar habanero, ranch and Mike's Hot Honey. $5 square slices are also available for pickup only.

They sold out on Thursday this past week, as well as both Saturday and Sunday last weekend.

Big 3 also sold out on Halloween night at 6 p.m., which completed a four-day streak of selling out before 8 p.m.

Pretty impressive, considering the restaurant was only just opened at the beginning of October by Ionela Cristea, who was inspired to open her own Detroit pizza spot after trying Descendant.

She says the name Big 3 comes from the motto, "think big, dream big, live big," and already has experience in the pizza game: Cristea opened wood oven pizza restaurant Gatto three years ago.

"We sell out a few days a week depending, and not just the weekend, most times around 7 or 8 p.m.," Cristea tells blogTO. "On Halloween day we had to close our doors at 6 p.m. as we did not expect the pent-up demand for that occasion."

You can pick up these in-demand pies from 555 Church St. in Toronto.