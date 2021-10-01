Eat & Drink
Toronto restaurant hires security to deal with customers without vaccine passports

Vaccine passports have been so difficult to check for one Toronto restaurant that they actually had to hire security to deal with people that don't have them.

Italian restaurant Oretta is situated along the busy King West strip and has a patio, but they've been getting yelled at by so many people that they've hired security to help deal with checking identification in the evenings.

Having a vaccine passport became mandatory for dining indoors in Ontario on Sept. 22, and to be admitted to a restaurant you have to have both your proof of full vaccination and your personal ID.

A restaurant manager at Oretta told CityNews that he had dealt with 30 angry customers on one day alone just after the vaccine passport went into effect.

"I have already been yelled at quite a bit today and I wouldn't want to have that for anybody," restaurant manager Jonny Fanning said.

The security team is fully trained in checking the pieces of identification for legitimacy, which the entire Oretta team is still training to do. 

Reputable security guards at restaurants would also be trained to handle situations that might arise with angry customers. Hiring extra security costs money, but if the restaurant is found not to be following regulations properly they could face steep fines. 

Oretta declined blogTO's request for additional comment.

