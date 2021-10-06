Thief posing as employee of major food distributor steals cash from Toronto restaurant

Cash was sadly stolen from a server's purse at a Toronto restaurant after a thief gained access to it by posing as a worker from Sysco, a food distributor.

Fortunate Fox wasn't so fortunate on this particular occasion, management posting photos of the thief to a local restaurant Facebook group and warning other bars and restaurants in the area of the incident.

"Hope this might help prevent it from happening to anyone else," they wrote.

Frustratingly, it's difficult to see the thief's face as they're wearing a black mask with white stripes and a ball cap. They're also dressed all in black.

The fake "rep" allegedly came into the restaurant at midnight this week, and made away with $600 in cash from the server's bag.

When contacted, Fortunate Fox told blogTO they didn't have much more information to share other than what was posted, "only hope that other businesses stay safe and vigilant."

While many other restaurants and bars in Toronto have fallen victim to costly, senseless break-ins and theft, this plot feels particularly devious. Hopefully the Fox has more fortunate times ahead, and no other businesses fall prey to this nasty trick.