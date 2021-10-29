Eat & Drink
Toronto bakery known for their flaky pastries is closing their original location

Almost exactly two years after opening their doors to the public, what might be Toronto's only spot for Mexican pastes is closing for good.

Puff Pastes deals in baked goods that were essentially like Mexican versions of cornish pasties, sort of like a cross between a hand pie and an empanada stuffed with fillings like chorizo, mushroom, beef and chicken.

They also do sweet fillings including dulce de leche, and they even have vegan options.

"We started this project with the dream to share our Mexican flavours to all Canada, but we never predict that a pandemic will destroy that," reads a closing announcement posted on social media.

"It is with mix feelings that we announce the closure of our main store at St Clair Ave. W."

Fortunately, it's not your last chance to get a taste of the flaky Latin American delicacies that are pastes. The business recently opened up a location at 852 King St. W.

The last day for the business at its original St. Clair W. location will be Oct. 29, 2021.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

