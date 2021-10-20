Eat & Drink
Hundreds of restaurant patios in Toronto will be forced to shut down in the next few weeks

Curb lane patios have been an interesting experiment in Toronto but next month, they're going to have to come down.

Restaurants and bars will be forced to remove their curb lane patios no later than Nov. 10. 

"Staff have been actively working with BIAs, Councillors and local businesses to communicate removal schedules in each area/ward for the past few weeks," Eric Holmes, strategic public & employee communications, tells blogTO.

The removal orders refers to curb lane patios only. Register patios that exist on sidewalks won't be going anywhere. They're permitted to remain in place throughout the winter until Apr. 14, 2022.

If there's a favourite curb lane patio you're sad to see go, however, never fear. A City of Toronto report that Mayor John Tory endorsed recommends the return of temporary curb lane patios next year. Installation could start as early as May 2022.

The report also recommends developing criteria for the permanent seasonal use of curb lane patios by summer 2023. Overall, the report recommends that CafeTO become a permanent program in Toronto.

"The CafeTO program has been a hugely successful and incredibly popular program that has helped hundreds of restaurants stay open. We turned parking spaces into patios to support small businesses and our residents," says Tory.

"There is overwhelming enthusiasm in favour of making the program permanent and to do so in a measured way that considers the many potential uses of public space going forward."

CafeTO has supported around 1,200 restaurants with expanded outdoor dining in 2021, including 940 restaurants with curb lane closures for a total of 12 linear kilometres of public space devoted to outdoor dining.

In 2021, 429 restaurants opened a new sidewalk patio or expanded an existing one through CafeTO.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

