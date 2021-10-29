Extremely rare opening for stall inside St. Lawrence Market is going for almost $1 million

A stall has opened up in St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, proving that every once in a while, miracles do happen.

The farmers' market is an institution in the city, and stalls rarely open up. Now, one is up for sale in the famed location for $899,000.

The 15-by-43-foot unit is located on the ground floor of the market and houses a successful delicatessen. The owner is retiring after 20 years, and the store offers hundreds of meat products.

The last vacancy available at the market came up over a decade ago. This is because many of the businesses are family-run legacies that have been around for multiple decades, and stalls are leased by the city on a long-term five-year basis.

It's slightly less difficult to become a vendor at the St. Lawrence Farmers' Market, and easiest to become a vendor with outdoor craft market Arts at the Market.

Indoor dining was suspended at St. Lawrence Market when vaccine passports came into effect, with the exception of one dedicated dining area at Paddington's Pump.