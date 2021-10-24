New bakery in Toronto makes and delivers fresh cookies in the middle of the night

A woman in Toronto started a new cookie operation with a unique approach after realizing it wasn't easy to get cookies delivered to her home in the middle of the night.

Midnight Cookie owner Emily Banks told blogTO she was "often up quite late in the evenings" during lockdowns and struggled to find fresh baked cookie options for delivery after 10 p.m. on Uber Eats and other apps.

"I would find myself baking fresh cookies at night instead," admits Banks.

Like most entrepreneurs who scratch their own itch, Banks decided to launch Midnight Cookie earlier this year after spending a few months "perfecting the perfect cookie" with crunchy edges and a soft centre.

Banks says all the cookies are made to order to ensure freshness and always delivered warm.

"We only bake them when the order is received," says Banks.

In the few months since Midnight Cookie has been in business, Banks tells blogTO that the reception has been "amazing" and "grown significantly" to the point that they were constantly selling out.

Midnight Cookie has now moved into a larger commercial kitchen in Leaside where Conspiracy Pizza and other businesses have created a food hall that will soon be rebranded as East York Eats.

Banks says that with the extra capacity they're no longer selling out and should be able to get orders to customers in under an hour. They'll also soon have a walk-in food counter so customers will have the choice of ordering online or in person.

Cookies range in flavours and cost $20 for six, $26 for eight or $36 for a dozen.