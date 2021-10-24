Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
midnight cookie

New bakery in Toronto makes and delivers fresh cookies in the middle of the night

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A woman in Toronto started a new cookie operation with a unique approach after realizing it wasn't easy to get cookies delivered to her home in the middle of the night.

Midnight Cookie owner Emily Banks told blogTO she was "often up quite late in the evenings" during lockdowns and struggled to find fresh baked cookie options for delivery after 10 p.m. on Uber Eats and other apps.

"I would find myself baking fresh cookies at night instead," admits Banks. 

Like most entrepreneurs who scratch their own itch, Banks decided to launch Midnight Cookie earlier this year after spending a few months "perfecting the perfect cookie" with crunchy edges and a soft centre.

Banks says all the cookies are made to order to ensure freshness and always delivered warm.

"We only bake them when the order is received," says Banks.

In the few months since Midnight Cookie has been in business, Banks tells blogTO that the reception has been "amazing" and "grown significantly" to the point that they were constantly selling out.

Midnight Cookie has now moved into a larger commercial kitchen in Leaside where Conspiracy Pizza and other businesses have created a food hall that will soon be rebranded as East York Eats.

Banks says that with the extra capacity they're no longer selling out and should be able to get orders to customers in under an hour. They'll also soon have a walk-in food counter so customers will have the choice of ordering online or in person.

Cookies range in flavours and cost $20 for six, $26 for eight or $36 for a dozen.

Lead photo by

Midnight Cookie

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Irish pub famous for its Guinness clock has been a Toronto staple since the 60s

Toronto pizza joint also known for its sandwiches has permanently closed

New bakery in Toronto makes and delivers fresh cookies in the middle of the night

Restaurant beloved by Drake and local celebs has been a Toronto institution since the 80s

Adam Savage just ate burgers at a Toronto restaurant with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Ontario will reportedly lift capacity limits for bars and restaurants next week

The top 50 brunch restaurants in Toronto

Toronto restaurant is transforming into a Christmas-themed bar for the holidays