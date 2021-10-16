Popular Toronto bakery hidden inside a sports pub is expanding to a new location

Everyone knows that the best thing to do after having a few drinks is to follow it up with a whole lot of delicious carbs. That's why it's only natural that one of Toronto's most popular new bakeries has found itself sharing space with a sports bar.

Johnson Family Bakery was started during lockdown by Chuck Johnson after 20 years of working in the high end clothing industry.

Having gone to culinary school earlier in life, Johnson did what everyone else did at the start of lockdown and began breaking bread.

The bread was such a hit that a friend of his who owned The Dizzy on Roncesvalles invited Johnson down to start selling out of the bar. With The Dizzy expanding their offerings to also start selling burgers and meat pies, it quickly became a go-to spot for many in the area.

Johnson says years of working in fashion gave him an idea of what people are looking for, and as such he adds his own personal touch to the entire experience often riding his bike 60 km to deliver bread across the city and ensure everyone has a wonderful buying experience.

"Customers these days are keen on who they're buying from and who they're supporting. People gravitate to a story and I make personal connections with them," Johnson told blogTO.

With bars open again, Johnson is hoping to keep offering his products out of The Dizzy but also has an agreement in place to start operating out of Bar Hop on the Danforth as well where he'll have a larger production space and a commercial oven.

All the most popular breads are being made by Johnson Family Bakery as well as fancier breads with inclusions like sourdough with bacon, olive bread, apple cranberry walnut, gouda, cheese breads, garlic breads, and even a Swedish cinnamon bun-esque pastry.