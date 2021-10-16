People are travelling an hour from Toronto for these rainbow burgers

Rainbow burgers are now available just about an hour outside Toronto, and people are travelling to get their social media moment with the vibrantly coloured buns.

Heal Wellness has locations in Hamilton and Guelph, and the internet has been going wild over their colourful superfood menu items, especially their burgers which launched in June.

"Every superfood ingredient in our menu is carefully selected with intention and purpose," reads their website.

Their menu also consists of smoothies, smoothie bowls, waffles and "mylkshakes," but the burgers star. A menu detailing many of the "superfood" ingredients in the burgers lists a blue "Tofino" burger, a pink "Dragon" burger, a purple "Buddha" burger and a yellow "Glow" burger.

The blue Tofino bun is dyed with spirulina, the Dragon bun with pink pitaya, the Buddha bun with purple carrot, and the Glow bun is coloured with turmeric.

They're also all signature creations that go beyond the bun: the Tofino is a chickpea and zucchini burger with garlic mayo sauce, the Dragon is a white kidney bean and mushroom burger with spicy sauce, the Buddha is a sweet potato and black bean burger with BBQ sauce and chipotle mayo, and the Glow is a red kidney bean and beet burger.

In addition to the main ingredients, the patties are also packed with other healthy ingredients like carrot, nutritional yeast, oats, onion, millet and brown rice. All burgers ring in at $13.

"We were inspired to offer photo-friendly burgers that each had their own unique taste and flavour using only natural, healthy, plant-based ingredients," Jay Zuccato of Heal tells blogTO.

"Since they were launched this summer we have had customers travel from across the province to give them a try."

If that's not enough rainbow for you, their smoothies and smoothie bowls are pretty colourful too, but they also have rainbow fries that make for a fanciful accompaniment to your burger. Waffle air fries are topped with green onion, banana peppers, sesame seeds and "bang bang sauce."

"Mylkshakes" made with oat milk and oat ice cream include a peanut butter option made with pink salt.

Lovers of food and all things rainbow from Toronto and other surrounding places like Cambridge have been travelling to Heal locations to snap their own photos of the bright burgers.

You might want to head there yourself to get a look and a taste before this phenomenon really blows up.