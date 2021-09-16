Korean hot dog chain opening first Toronto location and giving away free food

People in Toronto have been going berzerk over Korean hot dogs lately, and this weekend you'll be able to get them for free from a brand new restaurant.

Arirang Hot Dog is opening at 5 Byng Ave. this weekend and to celebrate, they're giving away a ton of free Korean hot dogs on a stick and croquettes.

The Toronto location will be the first in Canada, with other locations of the brand all over Asia in countries like Japan, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

"Arirang is the first original brand of hot dog in Korea as well," CEO of Arirang in Canada and the US James You tells blogTO. "Arirang is how all the corn dog booming started in the first place."

The opening event was actually supposed to take place last weekend starting on Sept. 11, but was postponed.

They're now giving away 1000 free hot dogs this weekend on Sept. 18 and 19. They're giving away 300 free hot dogs and 300 free croquettes on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 20 and 21), and 500 free croquettes on Wednesday and Thursday (Sept. 22 and 23).

The hot dogs will normally range in price from $3.99 to $6.99. Arirang's menu includes meat hot dogs and melty cheese dogs, some coated with potato. Their croquettes will have fillings like red bean, kimchi, curry and spicy chicken for $3.99 or $4.99.

It looks like it's going to be promising, especially since Korean-Canadian actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is already following them on Instagram.

It's opening in collaboration with Busan Fried Seafood Bakery at the same location, which is taking the hot dog concept to the next level with seafood dogs.

The seafood dogs are essentially fish paste on a stick that can be fried or baked either plain or with fillings like the meat hot dogs.

As for Arirang, they're just selling the brand's hot dogs and croquettes for now, but they're hoping to add more from the Korean menu.

They just contracted their second location as a franchise in Toronto at 3278 Midland Ave. which should be opening around February 2022, so more locations for hot dogs are coming if you aren't near Byng.