Famous Chinese hotpot chain loved by movie stars just opened its first Toronto location

A hotpot chain with hundreds of locations and endorsed by Chinese movie stars now has a location in Toronto, its first in Canada.

Chen He, Li Chen, and Zhu Zhen are the three celebs who vouch for the restaurant chain. They're perhaps not household names here in Canada that they are in China where they've lent major star power to the brand that goes by the name of Vintage Hotpot Canada in Toronto.

Overseas the restaurant is known as Xian He Zhuang.

The founder of the brand comes from a lineage of three generations of chefs in Sichuan, and experimented to come up with his very own hotpot recipe.

"Hotpot and braised food are from the street," reads the Xian He Zhuang website. "They are the highlight of traditional Chinese urban life. Combining both together, Xian He Zhuang opens the door of the trendiest taste."

The menu at the restaurant lets you add braised dishes like quail egg, chicken feet, firm tofu, pig ear, beef tendon and bean curd as well as other meats, veggies, meat balls and fish balls to spicy, tomato, mushroom or pork bone soup bases. The house spicy soup pot starts at $25.99.

The braised dishes are actually served from a little mobile cart which you can call over any time, dim sum style.

They also do appetizers like crispy fried pork, which is one of their most popular.

The restaurant soft opened in Toronto on Aug. 4, and is currently open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3355 Steeles Ave. E. in North York.